easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -2.73

News articles about easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. easyJet earned a coverage optimism score of -2.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected easyJet’s score:

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.47. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

