Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.00

News stories about Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chesapeake Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $430.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $14.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.43) by $31.30. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.44% and a negative net margin of 96.80%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post -84.6 EPS for the current year.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

