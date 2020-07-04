Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Raised to C$5.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.90 to C$5.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

TSE FOOD opened at C$4.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $244.69 million and a PE ratio of -16.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.51.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

