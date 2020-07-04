Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Laurentian

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.
MDF opened at C$5.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.
