Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Laurentian

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Mediagrif Interactive Technologies alerts:

MDF opened at C$5.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$18.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies will post 0.2487047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.