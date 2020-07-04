Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) PT Raised to C$6.00

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$5.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.61. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$7.70.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$18.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.27 million. Analysts forecast that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies will post 0.2487047 earnings per share for the current year.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

