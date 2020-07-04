Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 2.40

News headlines about Coty (NYSE:COTY) have trended positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coty earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Coty’s ranking:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

COTY stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Coty has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

