National Bank Financial Boosts TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$3.00

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.80 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.81.

TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at C$1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $375.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. TORC Oil and Gas has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.49.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$107.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

