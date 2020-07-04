Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$9.00

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its price target increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDF. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Laurentian increased their price target on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$3.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE:MDF opened at C$5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$7.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies will post 0.2487047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

