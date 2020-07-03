Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167,947 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLNY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Colony Capital by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,373,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Colony Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,523,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 14,883.8% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colony Capital by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Wednesday.

Colony Capital stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. Research analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

