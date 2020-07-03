Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Retirement Network grew its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Shares of FDX opened at $155.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

