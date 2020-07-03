Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRCA. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $284.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

