Morgan Stanley Sells 483,053 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 483,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 236,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 195,718 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.81. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 95.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOV shares. Cowen raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens downgraded National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.