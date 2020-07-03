Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 722,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 51.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 311,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Veritex by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $93,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $727,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 21.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VBTX. ValuEngine lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

