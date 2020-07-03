APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 66,191 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,148,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 797,048 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. IBERIABANK Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.