Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $450,000 in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Apergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

APY stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.56.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

