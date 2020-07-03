Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $439,000 Stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Blucora worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $11.68 on Friday. Blucora Inc has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $263.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. TheStreet cut Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

