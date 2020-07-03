Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 9,463 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 175.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,017,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,869,000 after acquiring an additional 249,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.03 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.