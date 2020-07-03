Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $52,000 in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $59.30 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

