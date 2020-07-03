16,535 Shares in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Medallia by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medallia by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 132,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medallia by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 53,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $990,549.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,310.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $5,072,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,795,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,885,308.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,754.

Medallia stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

