Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $245,000 Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,504,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,213,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,818,000 after purchasing an additional 405,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $61,583,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 648,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.95.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

