Morgan Stanley Acquires 59,376 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,376 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.58% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKJ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

NYSEARCA JKJ opened at $149.14 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $103.24 and a twelve month high of $194.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $158.86.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

