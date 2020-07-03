Deutsche Bank AG Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88,404 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Limelight Networks worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Disanto sold 93,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $733,375.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $105,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 780,845 shares of company stock worth $5,001,678. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $926.17 million, a P/E ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.