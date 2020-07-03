Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.56% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after purchasing an additional 767,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,599,000 after purchasing an additional 648,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,532,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 982,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 257,053 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AIMT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

