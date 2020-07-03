Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,595 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of K12 worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. K12 Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $31.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other K12 news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $117,573.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,102 shares of company stock worth $899,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

