APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $455,000 Investment in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 108.3% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Chico’s FAS news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks acquired 77,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 186,176 shares of company stock worth $243,279 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

