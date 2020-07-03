17,100 Shares in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 3.99. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $28.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight Capital cut Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

