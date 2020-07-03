Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Limelight Networks worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $105,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Amaral sold 20,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,678. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $926.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

