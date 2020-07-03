1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in 1st Source by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Schwabero acquired 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,634.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

