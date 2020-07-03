Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,528 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Heartland Financial USA worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

HTLF opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

