MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,199 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of MRC Global worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $15,660,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,104,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 955,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MRC Global by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 822,602 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 46,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 757,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MRC Global by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 756,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.35. MRC Global Inc has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $17.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.31 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

