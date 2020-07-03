Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 125,968 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 599.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 109,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $135,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares in the company, valued at $714,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,484,880 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.