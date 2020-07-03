Jane Street Group LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Turning Point Brands worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Turning Point Brands news, CEO Lawrence Wexler bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $34,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,220,671.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 136,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,797.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,978,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,937,460.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 139,045 shares of company stock worth $3,052,872. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPB opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.14 million, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

