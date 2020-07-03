Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 313.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Dine Brands Global worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $672.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global Inc has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 10.72%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

