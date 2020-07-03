Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $46,000 Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,840,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

