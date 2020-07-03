TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.13% of TransUnion worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,825.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,715.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,208 shares of company stock valued at $18,563,146. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

TRU stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.