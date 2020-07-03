Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on URBN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -376.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

