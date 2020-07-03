Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 7,994 Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 274.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CONN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conn’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

CONN opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.46. Conn’s Inc has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

