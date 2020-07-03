Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.11% of Marvell Technology Group worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,730 shares of company stock worth $3,549,849. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

