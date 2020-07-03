Axa Sells 319,100 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Axa cut its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 319,100 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.08% of American International Group worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,687,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $494,562,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,371,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623,984 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,949,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

