HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDB. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

