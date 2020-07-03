Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $123.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,038 shares of company stock worth $1,407,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

