Axa Lowers Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Axa reduced its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.09% of Seattle Genetics worth $17,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 20.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $169.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.55. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $175.64.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total transaction of $1,939,403.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,329 shares of company stock valued at $112,353,457. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.42.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

