Axa Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Axa lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,478 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,355.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 866,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,112,000 after purchasing an additional 64,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Shares of CHKP opened at $107.92 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

