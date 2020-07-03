Axa Trims Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Axa cut its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,795 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $26,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $130.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.75.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

