Invesco Ltd. Has $12.37 Million Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Myriad Genetics worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 135.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 80.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

MYGN opened at $11.58 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

