Invesco Ltd. Sells 99,972 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,972 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.12% of Ambac Financial Group worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 316,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,906 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBC opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($5.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($5.22). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of ($70.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $108,092.75. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

