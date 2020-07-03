Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 270.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,100,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,851,000 after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,559,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 692.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 851,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

About Aaron's

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

