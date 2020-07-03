6,429 Shares in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Toro by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Toro by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $130,802.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,242.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

