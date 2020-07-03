Morgan Stanley Acquires 61,661 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $16,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth about $8,334,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNOOC by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEO opened at $116.57 on Friday. CNOOC Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEO. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

