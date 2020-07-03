Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of AES worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in AES by 19.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in AES by 5.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 7.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $14.41 on Friday. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. AES’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

